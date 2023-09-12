Up ‘n Adam: NASCAR Technical Institute

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to the NASCAR Technical Institute to learn about an exciting event, and how the students there are creating careers for themselves.

Throughout the morning, Adam got to drive in multiple cars, see a Dyno for the first time (and find out what a Dyno is!), and meet and mingle with the trade school’s students, instructors and staff.

On Saturday 9/16 at 5pm, an event will happen at the Institute to raise money for scholarships for students who may not be able to afford the tuition. There will be a DJ, food trucks, raffles, tours of the facility and of course, CARS!