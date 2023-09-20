Talk, Truth, Tea: Billy Miller’s Mother Sets Record Straight On Cause Of Death

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Young and the Restless star, 43-year-old Billy Miller passed away on September 15th after battling bi-polar disorder. In a statement to Soap Opera Digest, his mother, Patricia Miller said, “I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller. He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years and ended up taking his own life. He did everything he could to control the disease. Miller’s mother said the other causes of death being reported are not true.