Department Of Justice: Armed Fentanyl And Cocaine Dealer Sentenced To 7.5 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison followed by four years on supervised release for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine on Tuesday, September 26th, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Dena King’s sentencing stemmed from a trafficking case in September 2021. According to a new release, law enforcement learned that Mcneil was trafficking narcotics in the Charlotte area.

Court records show that law enforcement working with a cooperating individual arranged a meeting with Mcneill to buy narcotics. Law enforcement say when Mcneill arrived, they attempted to detain him before he sped away in his vehicle to evade arrest.

Mcneill reportedly crashed his car and led law enforcement on a foot chase before being apprehended.

After a thorough vehicle search, law enforcement recovered a loaded firearm, fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and over $2.000 dollars in cash.

On April 11th, 2023, Mcneill pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.