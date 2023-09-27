Lockdown Lifted After A Fight at Great Falls High School

Deeandra Michel,

GRETA FALLS, S.C. – A lockdown has been lifted after a fight at Great Falls High School.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a fight between two students. The SRO quickly took control of the situation, deputies say.

According to a news release, within minutes of the fight being controlled, the school was put on lockdown due to information received by the SRO that an unauthorized person had entered the property.

Deputies say the SRO quickly approached the adult inside the school and secured them in handcuffs. The individual is currently being detained pending further investigation. The SRO also detained one of the juveniles arrested in the initial fight. Shortly after, Great Falls Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and began clearing the building.

The Great Falls Police Department released the following statement:

‘No weapon has been found on school property. Students have been secured in their classrooms since the lockdown however we are aware that some students fled the property. Arrangements are being made at this time for those students to return to the school to be accounted for. Law Enforcement will remain on the scene furthering this investigation. We are seeking the community’s cooperation in conducting a smooth school release at the normal time (3:30 P.M.). Additionally, we are seeking that all students who left the property return to the property so they may be accounted for. They are to return to the school bus loop at the Great Falls High School as soon as possible.”

 