Lockdown Lifted After A Fight at Great Falls High School

GRETA FALLS, S.C. – A lockdown has been lifted after a fight at Great Falls High School.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a fight between two students. The SRO quickly took control of the situation, deputies say.

According to a news release, within minutes of the fight being controlled, the school was put on lockdown due to information received by the SRO that an unauthorized person had entered the property.

Deputies say the SRO quickly approached the adult inside the school and secured them in handcuffs. The individual is currently being detained pending further investigation. The SRO also detained one of the juveniles arrested in the initial fight. Shortly after, Great Falls Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and began clearing the building.

The Great Falls Police Department released the following statement: