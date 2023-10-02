Suspect Arrested in Greenway Sex Assault

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police arrested this man, Khalil Boler, on Friday for attempted second degree rape and 2nd degree kidnapping.

It all started on September 7th of 2022, when a female walking on the McAlpine creek greenway says Boler attacked from behind.

Officers say during the interaction, the suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to rape her. Luckily, she fought him off and he ran away.

Jim Ivy with CMPD spoke with media Monday morning about the arrest.

“This was a heinous attack on a survivor who was just out getting some exercise and enjoying the fresh air in one of our parks, but this brought all available resources to bear I can promise you that.”

But the fear still lingers. Just this year, two more sexual assaults took place farther south on the Greenway.

One involving an under age girl and the second involving two women in their late 60’s.

Greenway walkers still feel a bit uneasy.

“My mom has talked about it before she’s scared to come on here,” said Tripp Tiffany. “Being on my scooter I’m not scared, but she gets a bad vibe from the place.”

While some still question security, staying safe as the days get shorter is a priority for W.B. Jones, the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Director and says safety is a priority.

“Be aware of your surroundings, be mindful of where you’re going and let someone else know where you’re going to be.”