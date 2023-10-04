“Sullivan’s Crossing” Premieres Tonight On Charlotte’s CW

HOLLYWOOD, CA– When neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan’s (Morgan Kohan) seemingly perfect life in Boston is turned upside down, she leaves the city and her boyfriend Andrew (Allan Hawco) to return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a picturesque Nova Scotia campground owned by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson) whom she hasn’t seen in years. While there, Maggie attempts to reunite with her father as well as her old friends as she butts heads with Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), the irritating, yet handsome mysterious stranger who has been helping her father around the campground. But coming home isn’t easy and it brings up memories and feelings Maggie is not ready to face.