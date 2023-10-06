GoFundMe Arranged For Hickory Woman Attacked By Former Foster Child

HICKORY, N.C. – A GoFundMe account has been made to help cover medical bills after a woman was reportedly attacked by her former foster child in her home. Amanda Forney-Freeman is a foster mother for children who have been abused and neglected in the past. The GoFundMe organizer, Jada Rodgers shared that Amanda has opened her doors to countless young people over the years.

According to the GoFundMe account, Forney-Freeman was viciously attacked by one of her former foster children which left her and her family wondering whether she would survive.

“Amanda is on a long road to physical and emotional recovery, but by God’s grace, she WILL get there!!” Says Rogers, “Your financial blessing will help her battle the debt of her medical bills, the lost time from work, continuing to provide for the other children in her home, as well as the routine needs of day to day living.”

There has been a total of $9,440 raised out of the $15,000 goal set for Amanda.

Click the here to view/donate to the GoFundMe for Amanda Forney-Freeman