Israeli PM Spokesperson: “Toddlers, babies… some heads were cut off”

Tal Heinrich, spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, said in an interview on Leading Britain’s Conversation that soldiers confirmed that toddlers and babies had their heads cut off in Kfar Aza, a border village in southern Israel. “Toddlers, other babies, some of them with their heads cut off. This is what we are hearing from soldiers on the ground who dealt with the bodies,” said spokesperson Heinrich to Nick Ferrari on Breakfast on LBC.

Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv, who is a Commander of the Israel Defense Forces Depth Crops, said that toddlers, children and women were “brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action” to journalists and likened the events to a massacre rather than a battlefield.

Hamas has denied all claims that they beheaded civilians and killed any children.

