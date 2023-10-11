Where To Watch Your Favorite Horror Films For Halloween Season

While horror films can certainly be watched and enjoyed at any point in the year, there is something special about watching them in October just in time for Halloween. With all of the streaming services nowadays, it can be convoluted to find out which movies are on which services. We did the hard part for you and compiled the four best horror films for each streaming service, as well as what horror films will be in theaters during October.

Hulu

“Alien” (1979)

The crew of a spacecraft unknowingly bring aboard a deadly being and must fight for their survival. The epitome of sci-fi horror, “Alien” showcases incredible subtlety and traps its audience in suspense through its entirety.

“The Babadook” (2014)

A single mother and her child start to question their reality when encountering a mysterious book in their home. “The Babadook” balances a great theme and message with an eerie and uncomfortable atmosphere.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997)

Four friends are brought back together when they are stalked by a hook wielding maniac. A fun and campy slasher film that keeps the audience invested in its mystery.

“No One Will Save You” (2023)

A young woman must face off against extraterrestrials who threaten her future all by herself. An experimental sci-fi horror film filled with tense set pieces and a worthwhile lead performance from Kaitlyn Dever.

Max

“The Conjuring” (2013)

A family terrorized by a demonic presence in their farmhouse enlist the help of paranormal investigators. Arguably the best demonic film of the 2010’s, “The Conjuring” holds no punches back with its horror, while also building its characters surprisingly well.

“Hereditary” (2018)

The death of the matriarch of a family leaves them in grief while more strange and tragic occurrences begin to haunt them. It would not be an understatement to call “Hereditary” the most influential horror film of the past decade and its influence is only just beginning. A fantastic story with a haunting and tense atmosphere, this is a must watch for all film lovers.

“Insidious” (2010)

A family tries to protect their son from evil spirits attempting to take him to another realm. A horror staple of the 2010’s, “Insidious” does not try anything new, but director James Wan is one of the best at building suspense and creating fantastic jump scares.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

A group of teenage friends uncover a dark truth and become targets of a serial killer who has the ability to kill them in their dreams. One of the best slashers of all time, originality oozes off of the screen and makes this one of the most fun horror films to watch.

Netflix

“Creep” (2014)

Desperate for money, Aaron (Patrick Brice) drives to a stranger’s home to film him for a day, with his requests becoming more bizarre the longer he stays there. An aptly titled film, be prepared for a disturbing, yet engaged watch.

“Hush” (2016)

A deaf writer (Kate Siegel) living in solidarity in the woods is stalked by a masked killer trying to get in her home. “Hush” is an incredibly immersive experience, especially when watching alone with the lights turned off.

“Jaws” (1975)

After a great white shark begins to terrorize Amity island, a group sets out to destroy it. It is hard to get more iconic than “Jaws” and the film still holds up as an intense thriller with a couple of jump scares laced in.

“Ouija: Origin of Evil” (2016)

A widowed mother and her daughters elevate their seance scam by inviting an evil presence into their home and are oblivious to the dangers that will come with it. The perfect film for anyone who loves the supernatural and mixes in with a period piece quite well.

Prime Video

“Hellraiser” (1987)

A wife finds the zombie of her dead lover as he tries to escape the demons attempting to bring him back to their sadomasochist world. One of the most recognizable horror villains ever plays a surprisingly small role in the original film, but shows the cultural impact of this franchise.

“Suspiria” (2018)

A remake of the 1977 film of the same name, a world-renowned dance group is engulfed by darkness and members are split as to whether they should embrace it or turn away. While receiving mixed reviews, it is hard to deny the nightmarish beauty it has to offer.

“Saw” Franchise

Various strangers are forced to partake in deadly games by a serial killer. The “Saw” franchise was an annual staple for much of the 2000’s and is praised for its clever traps by those who enjoy the egregious gore. All of the films in the franchise except for “Spiral” are streaming on Prime Video.

“Train to Busan” (2016)

A zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, as passengers on a train to Busan must fight to survive. Zombie films and shows have been a tired subject for most of the past decade, but “Train to Busan” surpasses the majority of the tropes and has a heartwarming story at its center, while not shying away from the brutality of both the zombies and mankind.

Peacock

“American Psycho” (2000)

A wealthy banking executive attempts to hide his violent and psychotic alternate ego, but he finds it harder to contain as he delves deeper into it. One of the most off kilter horror films out there, “American Psycho” is a little bit of everything, but still scratches that serial killer film itch.

“Black Christmas” (1974)

A group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger while they are on Christmas break. There’s something really interesting and effective about horror films that take place during the holidays and “Black Christmas” was one of the first to do it and is arguably the best to do so.

“The Exorcist III” (1990)

A police investigator is led to a psychiatric ward after a series of murders are reminiscent of a dead serial killer. Widely considered one of the best horror sequels of all time, “The Exorcist III” is a fantastic and chilling entry in the franchise and a worthy follow up to its original predecessor. You can also watch the original horror classic “The Exorcist” on Max.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974)

Five friends on the way back from visiting one of their grandfather’s graves encounter something sinister armed with a chainsaw. A grueling watch at times thanks to the great direction from Tobe Hooper, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” works on nearly every front on an extremely small budget.

Paramount+

“The Blair Witch Project” (1999)

Three students travel into the forest to film a documentary about the local Blair Witch legend and only leave behind their footage. The national phenomenon grossed a whopping $248 million and for good reason. Chilling and tense the whole 80 minute runtime and as frightening an ending you can ask for.

“Paranormal Activity” Franchise

Nightly demonic presences disturb families in suburban homes. One of the most iconic horror franchises of the 2010’s, “Paranormal Activity” is well-known for its low budget, yet effective scares due to the found footage style and Paramount+ has the entire series streaming now.

“The Ring” (2002)

A journalist investigates a videotape that seemingly causes everybody that has watched it to die one week later. Based on the same novel as the Japanese film “Ringu” (1998), the English version holds its own and delivers a spine chilling experience despite the PG-13 rating.

“Scream” Franchise

A masked killer targets a group of friends who have been struck by tragedy. Wes Craven flipped the slasher genre on its head by referencing the tropes of slashers films while also following those tropes. The idea has stayed strong through six films and a seventh should be on its way soon. The entirety of “Scream” franchise excluding the fourth are streaming now on Paramount+.

In Theaters

“The Exorcist: Believer”

Two girls disappear into the woods and come back three days later with no memory, but are forever changed. Ellen Bursytn reprises her role from “The Exorcist” (1973) in what should be a good sign for the film. The franchise has had many ups and downs, with the first and third entries being some of the most acclaimed horror films of all time and the second and fourth entries being heavily scrutinized. “Believer” does not have to do much to be better than the worst of the franchise, but we can hope it is similar to its original. “The Exorcist: Believer” is in theaters now.

“Saw X”

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travels to Mexico for a medical procedure when he realizes the operation is a scam to defraud those in need of help. The latest in the iconic franchise is in theaters now and to positive reception. As gratuitous as ever, the film attempts to reach new heights and creativity with its traps and anyone who likes the previous installments is surely to enjoy the latest. “Saw X” is in theaters now.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”

A new security guard is in charge of an old kids arcade and he soon realizes the animatronics are not as normal as they might seem. Another beloved video game is getting a film adaptation and has the recipe to be one of the better ones. Based on the trailers, the film looks to be a great mix of thrills, horror and comedy, while also keeping the heart of the mobile game intact. “Five Nights at Freddy’s” will be released in theaters on October 27th.