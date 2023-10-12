CMPD: Man Attempts To Enter CMS Bus With Machete Following Apparent Road Rage Incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man armed with a machete attempted to enter a CMS bus during an apparent road rage incident. Detectives say the incident happened around 6:30am on Thursday, October 12th on E. 7th Street.

The man is accused of exiting his vehicle with a machete, and engaged in a verbal altercation with the bus driver. During the altercation, police say the man went to the door of the bus, tapped on the door with the machete, and attempted to gain access to the bus prior to leaving the area.

The man did not enter the bus at any time, according to CMPD. No injuries were reported. CMS told WCCB that Bus 912 was serving Myers Parks High School but no students were on board.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.