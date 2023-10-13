Talk, Truth, Tea: Zaxby’s Recreates Iconic “Rocky” Movie Scene

HOLLYWOOD, CA– A new Zaxby’s commercial features Dolph Lundgren on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art saying, “You’re probably expecting someone else on these steps.” The campaign effort for the unique twist on the original Philly cheesesteak was created by Knoxville-based company Tombras. There is also a twist on one of Lundgren’s classic lines from the movie. When he gets to the top of the steps in commerical, he says, “I will eat you.” In 1985, for “Rocky IV,” his character, Ivan Drago said, “I will break you.”