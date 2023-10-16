Shots Fired Call Ends With Burke County Man Being Charged With Numerous Felonies Including Growing Marijuana

1/2

MORGANTON, N.C. – Deputies say they were called to a home on Smith Lane in Morganton on October 12th in reference to a shots fired call. Once they arrived on the scene, they located Roger Whisenant, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release.

While taking Whisenant into custody for outstanding warrants, deputies say they saw several firearms in plain view within in the residence. Further investigation determined Whisenant was a convicted felon and is forbidden from having weapons. This prompted deputies to get a search warrant for the home. During the search, deputies say they found: 13 firearms, approximately 1.68 grams of powder cocaine, approximately .6 grams of crack cocaine, 155 grams of marijuana, and they seized six marijuana plants.

Whisenant is now facing a slew of felony charges involving the drugs and other evidence found during the execution of the search warrant.

Whisenant is currently confined to the Burke County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.