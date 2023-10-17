Talk, Truth, Tea: Taylor Swift Fans Upset Over Theater Behavior For Concert Film

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Taylor Swift is enjoying the huge success of her concert film, “The Eras Tour Film”. Some of her fans aren’t enjoying the movie-going experience. Some fans are complaining about other “Swifties” ruining the movie. They are complaining that fans are singing along to the songs in the theater and dancing in the aisles. They say it is making the experience unenjoyable.