CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel talked with “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” host Bob Goen from his dressing room at one of his tour stops.

Throughout his career, Bob Goen hosted game shows like “Blackout,” “Born Lucky” and “Perfect Match,” but his most iconic, was hosting the daytime version of “Wheel of Fortune” from 1989 through 1991. Now, this “host with the most” is back behind the iconic wheel touring cities across America.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will make a stop in Greensboro on Friday 10/27. Click HERE for tickets.