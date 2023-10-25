WCCB Charlotte’s Favorite Halloween Movies

With spooky season in full swing, we asked what some of our staff’s favorite Halloween movie is and here is what they said!

“Beetlejuice” (1988)

DJ Beal – Perfect combination of scary, fun and weird.

“Children of the Corn” (1984)

Randy Clift – I lived in a 400 acre corn field when I saw this. I watched out my window every night for months, assuming Isaac and Malaki were coming to kill my parents!

“Child’s Play” (1988)

Donia Dupervil – I saw this the year after I had gotten a life size doll that had ginger hair like him and my older sisters told me she was Chucky’s sister. I put her in the basement never to be seen again. Talk about traumatized!

“Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

Caryn Little – I don’t watch TV very often, but there are a few movies I watch religiously and I always watch this one during the spooky season.

“Halloween” (1978)

Teri Brock – It brings back my childhood memories and reminds me how terrified I used to be watching it.

“Halloweentown” (1998)

Donia Dupervil – Reminds me of my childhood and sitting around watching them with my sisters and cousins. Always brings back great memories!

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

Teri Brock – It came out when my daughter was born and it reminds me of her, but it is one that she and I watch every single year together if we can. It makes me laugh and is not scary, but gets me ready for the spooky season!

Kaitlin Wright – I love both the original and the sequel. I even have a Sanderson Sisters sweatshirt! I am not a fan of scary movies so this is the perfect balance for me.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997)

Lauren McDonald – Not really a Halloween movie, but this was my favorite “scary movie” growing up, probably because of Freddie Prinze Jr.!

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” (1966)

Emma Mondo – Just brings back so many great memories of Halloween as a kid and watching it with my family!

Kaitlyn Speiser – My dad used to put this on for my brother and I when we were kids. We were not a big movie family, but we did watch this one!

“Monster House” (2006)

Dee Michel – It is not very often animated movies can give you the spooks, make you laugh and demonstrate exemplary character development all in one. This films stands out as one of my favorite Halloween movies and video games! If you watch it, prepare to be hit by nostalgia and develop heartwarming attachments to inanimate objects!

“Scream” (1996)

Kelli Bartik – I am not a fan of scary movies because I get too scared… After I watched “Scream,” I wanted to sleep in my mom’s bedroom. I am still a wimp!

Lawrence Gilligan – I have too many favorites for Halloween, but this one came out when I was in high school, so it gave me classic horror movie feels!

Christian Snow – Probably “Scream,” but all scary movies are torture for me!

“The Shining” (1980)

Logan Faulkenberry – I saw it the first time in college at The Ayrsley movie theater when they had their theme Halloween movie nights. They had the carpet on the floor, the tricycle and the door in the lobby!