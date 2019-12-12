Charlotte Man Says He Was Wrongfully Tased at Football Game in Richmond County

CHARLOTTE, NC -A Charlotte family is demanding that the charges be dropped and a Richmond County deputy fired after video shows the man being tasered at a high school football game.

The incident happened last Friday when Stephen Sings Sr. and his family went to Richmond county to watch his son’s team from Vance High School play Rockingham.

Sings Sr. began a Facebook Live video as he tracked down a Richmond County deputy. Sings says he wanted clarification after his son was detained earlier in the night.

“Hey officer Allen,” asked Sings, “can you explain why you locked my son up though? What did he do wrong?

“I don’t have anything to say to you,” replied the officer.

“Why you don’t?” questioned Sings. “It’s your duty to discuss with me. This is your duty to talk with me,” continued Sings.

The officer hands a water bottle to another officer and says, “This ain’t up for discussion.”

The officer then tells Sings to put his hands behind his back.

The entire conversation lasts roughly 16 seconds before Sings is wrestled to the ground.

“I’m trying to figure out why they’re being so aggressive towards me and I didn’t do anything to deserve what they’ve done,” said Sings during a news conference on Thursday.

Moments after Sings is wrestled to the ground another deputy tases him repeatedly.

“I couldn’t understand the reason why they wanted to hurt me so bad,” said Sings, “they could have had killed me down there.”

Sings says his son was arrested for disorderly conduct at the game when he called a ticket taker “racist” after he was called “boy.”

During the struggle with deputies, Sings says he was worried for his other children, who continued to record even as deputies pointed a taser in their direction.

“He just tased me for no reason,” said Sings, “I wasn’t showing no aggression or anything.”

Sings family attorney now calling for the charges to be dropped and the deputy to be fired.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere and we are still fighting this battle today,” said Olivia Sings.

Sings Sr. says the officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the case.

A rally is planned in front of the sheriff’s office at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.