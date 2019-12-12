Text2Win Tickets To Charlotte Chorale’s “Christmas Is Coming” Concert!

Text “CANDLE” to 31403 by 10 AM Friday, December 13th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Charlotte Chorale Inc’s “Christmas Is Coming” concert at McGlohon Theater, 7 PM Saturday, December 14th. Watch WCCB News Rising on Friday, for a preview of the show as members of The Charlotte Chorale join us in the studio.

Christmas is coming and we are preparing and waiting patiently for this night of wonder. Through music, The Charlotte Chorale brings to life the promises that come to pass in Bethlehem with songs that include “Silent Night,” “Angels from the Realms of Glory” and “Joy to the World.”

After a brief intermission, the celebration continues with the anticipation of the excitement the holiday brings as displayed through songs like “Mistletoe and Holly,” “Come On It’s Christmas,” “God Bless Us Everyone” and more.

The concert is 90 minutes long including a 15-minute intermission and the choir will be accompanied by a musical combo.

With a mission focused on cultural enrichment and accessibility to live choral music within the Charlotte community, The Charlotte Chorale, Inc. also prides itself on giving back to those in need. To help us fulfill this mission, each audience member is asked to bring a non-perishable food item which will be given to those in need in our community through Loaves and Fishes. In addition, we will be collecting money for our “Buy a Biscuit” program at the concert. Each December The Charlotte Chorale donates thousands of sausage biscuits to the USO of NC to feed the soldiers of Ft. Jackson as they travel through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

For tickets and more information, go to blumenthalarts.org

CHARLOTTE CHORALE TEXT CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

December 12th, 2019

4 Winners: Four winners will each receive two tickets to The Charlotte Chorale Inc’s concert “Christmas Is Coming” on Saturday, December 14th at 7:00 PM at McGlohon Theater, Charlotte, NC. (ARV $40 per pair of tickets)

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text CANDLE to 31403 by 8 PM Wednesday, December 18th, 2019. Winners will be randomly selected at 8 PM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

Deadline for entries is 10AM Friday, December 13th, 2019.

Users will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club if they’re not already a member.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. One winner per household.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Charlotte Chorale, Blumenthal Performing Arts and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than 11AM on Friday, December 7th, 2018.

Winners must claim prize by 5PM on Wednesday, December 12th, following the instructions in the confirmation text. No prizes will be mailed. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30AM – 5:30PM