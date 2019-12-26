People Brave the Post Christmas Travel Rush

CHARLOTTE, NC – A busy day of travel for millions of Americans during the post-Christmas rush.

2.9 million travelers were expected to fly on Thursday, compared to 2.4 million last year.

“Everyone needs to get somewhere and get the when you do,” said Todd Frank.

He is heading back to Minnesota after a few days in Charlotte.

“Just spending time with family,” said Frank in the airport lobby.

He says his travel experience was uneventful, which is always good.

“Merry Christmas Everyone,” said Frank.

Others at the airport also in the holiday spirit.

“A race car that has a track,” said a little boy while recounting what he got for Christmas.

The Huisman family just arrived from Texas and so far, no travel issues.

“Wait at TSA was less than 5 minutes for us so that’s really good when you’re traveling with little ones to be able to to the airport and through it,” said Huisman.

On the roads, 104 million people are expected to travel during the holiday period. AAA projects that trips will take twice as long as normal in major US cities.

The number of people traveling is likely bolstered this year due to low unemployment and people having a little extra money in their pockets.