Christian McCaffrey Nearing Milestone Record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Week in and out the Panthers could seemingly always count on Christian McCaffrey to do his job, and do it well, this season.

McCaffrey is now on the brink of joining elite company once again. The running needs just 67 receiving yards in Carolina’s season finale to become just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards receiving and rushing in the same season. Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the other two.

The Panthers plan to use McCaffrey as much as they have all season, his family will also be in attendance.