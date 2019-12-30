Zach And Kelli Breakdown The Panthers Season Finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers eight straight loss comes with a silver lining, the dreadful 5-11 campaign is now over. Carolina was completely dominated at home falling to the Saints 42-10.

One of the only bright spots of the day was the play of Christian McCaffrey, he became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

On the other end of the spectrum Greg Olsen might have played his final game as a Panther.

Join Kelli and Zach as they discuss it all.