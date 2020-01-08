Windy Wednesday, Unsettled Weather this Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drying out today with temps reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. Windy, especially across the higher elevations. A High Wind Warning for the mountains until 6pm. Winds out of the NW 15-25 with gusts up to 50mph will be possible. A wind advisory covers the foothills with breezy conditions through the Piedmont. Calm tonight with clear skies and lows near freezing. Slightly cooler, but still above average for Thursday. Unsettled weather for the weekend with rain and even a few storms late Saturday as temps climb into the low 70s during the day and only fall to the 50s at night. Soggy through early next week.