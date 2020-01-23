Novant Health Healthy Headlines: Cold Weather Exercise Tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re in the middle of winter, but that shouldn’t limit you if you want to exercise outside. However, the cold temperature can affect you several ways. Here to discuss how you can effectively continue training during the winter months is Dr. Eric Warren, medical director at Novant Health Sports Medicine.

For more information about cold weather exercise, click HERE.

For more information and stories about your health, log onto novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.