A Heartwarming Display of Kindness as Students Cheer on Fellow Track Athlete

CHARLOTTE, NC -A heartwarming display of kindness and sportsmanship for a Union County middle school student. Track team tryouts are underway at Cuthbertson Middle School, and for Zeke Maddex, his triumph won’t soon be forgotten.

“I don’t know if Zeke knew that was what he was in for,” said Laurie Maddex, Zeke’s mother, “I told him with every step just think, don’t stop, don’t stop, don’t stop.”

Maddex says her 12-year-old son, who is living with down syndrome, had a rough couple of practices in the week leading up to the tryout. He walked often during the mile training.

“He struggled pretty heavily and it was a little heartbreaking for me to watch on the sidelines to watch him,” said Maddex.

Zeke had never run an entire mile without walking. On Monday night, he was running, but well behind the rest of the group on the last lap.

As he was rounding the final turn, some of his teammates came to his side and cheered him to the finish line.

“They were clapping for him and cheering for him,” said Maddex. She took out her phone to record the final lap.

She says Zeke responded to the encouragement.

“You can see the pep in his step started going,” said Maddex, “He was taking bigger strides, he was just proud of that accomplishment.”

Zeke finished the mile. Running the entire way.

“Proud of myself,” said Zeke.

A proud mother in tears as she watched her son charge to the end. The other students recognizing Zeke as a peer.

“It was very nice to see them just overcome that barrier without much thought,” said Maddex, “You know, they’re just cheering on a teammate.”

Track team tryouts continue throughout the week.