NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Caused Damage Between Pineville And Matthews
-
1/68
Matthews Storm Damage
-
2/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage
-
3/68
Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)
-
4/68
Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)
-
5/68
Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)
-
-
6/68
Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)
-
7/68
Uprooted Tree At Divide Golf Course, Matthews NC (Dana Holloman)
-
8/68
View from WCCB Charlotte at noon Thursday
-
9/68
Clouds rolling over Uptown Charlotte
-
10/68
Clouds rolling over Uptown Charlotte
-
-
11/68
Two Massive Trees Down On The 1600 Block Of Queens Rd West Charlotte (Jame Scott)
-
12/68
Charlotte Skyline Timelapse, February 5th Through 6th
-
13/68
Flooding At Carmel Country Club
-
14/68
A Shed At Matthews Building Supply Destroyed Alexandra Elich
-
15/68
McMullen Creek At Sharon View Colony Roads (Richard England)
-
-
16/68
Nations Ford Rd Between 51 And Westinghouse (Diana)
-
17/68
Flooding Storm Water Drains Providence Plantation (Jammie Dean)
-
18/68
Flooding (Kim Tichenor)
-
19/68
Flooding Storm Water Drains Providence Plantation (Jammie Dean)
-
20/68
Flooding Storm Water Drains Providence Plantation (Jammie Dean)
-
-
21/68
Tree On Car At COS Kids Daycare In Matthews (Tiffany Tarver)
-
22/68
Nations Ford Rd Between 51 And Westinghouse (Diana)
-
23/68
John Moss Lake At Kings Mountain “Worst Flooding In 30 Years” (Eddie Winecoff)
-
24/68
Midtown Park Walkway Flooded
-
25/68
Briar Creek Flooding Onto Masonic Dr
-
-
26/68
Briar Creek Flooding Onto Masonic Dr
-
27/68
Briar Creek at Masonic Dr and Central Ave
-
28/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road
-
29/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road
-
30/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road
-
-
31/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road
-
32/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road
-
33/68
Briar Creek at Masonic Dr and Central Ave
-
34/68
Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road
-
35/68
Car Accident On Park Road In South Charlotte
-
-
36/68
Car Accident On Park Road In South Charlotte
-
37/68
Car Accident on Park Road in Charlotte
-
38/68
Car Accident on Park Road in Charlotte
-
39/68
School Bus driving through flood water
-
40/68
Flooding at Birkdale Golf Course
-
-
41/68
Flooding at Birkdale Golf Course
-
42/68
Providence High School Storm Damage
-
43/68
Concord North Carolina Flooding
-
-
45/68
Water Rescue On I 77 In Huntersville During Severe Weather
-
-
46/68
Flooding at Birkdale Golf Course
-
47/68
Jeep Cleaning Debris In South Charlotte
-
-
49/68
Storm Damage at Olympic High School
-
50/68
Storm Damage at Olympic High School
-
-
51/68
Storm Damage at Olympic High School
-
52/68
Fallen tree lands on cars in Rock Hill, SC
-
53/68
Tree Down Kannapolis
-
54/68
Damage In Kannapolis
-
55/68
Flooding off Brookshire Blvd in Charlotte
-
-
56/68
Storm Damage at Olympic High School
-
57/68
Storm Damage at Olympic High School
-
58/68
Damage at Olympic High School
-
59/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
60/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
-
61/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
62/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
63/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
64/68
Homes flooding in Conover, North Carolina
-
65/68
Homes flooding in Conover, North Carolina
-
-
66/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
67/68
Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte
-
68/68
Tree on car at Novant Health Matthews
The Latest:
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage between Pineville and Matthews Thursday afternoon.
Here is our backyard cam during storm. Lost lots of trees but could have been much worse. Glad to see our neighbors come together to help those with debris blocking their access. Way to go #ParkCrossing
Posted by Jay McBride on Thursday, February 6, 2020
The tornado had a max wind speed of 95mph and covered an approximate 17 mile stretch.
Original Post (Feb. 6th, 2020):
MATTHEWS, NC. — On Thursday afternoon WCCB crews saw large pieces of metal and debris hanging from trees and power lines, littering what’s left of Matthews Building Supply on West Matthews Street.
Just down the road at COS Kids Day Care, there were massive trees uprooted, falling on a car and one destroyed a playset. The facility went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Parents like Wilmoth Solomon rushed to pick up their kids.
“I’m just glad that hopefully everyone is safe. Thankful for all my kids are safe,” says Solomon.
Crews were cleaning up since the afternoon. Also working on fallen trees near homes and in the roads.
Dennis Moore couldn’t pick up his wife from work. Floodwaters blocked Sam Newell Road.
“I come to this and I’ve never seen nothing like it. You know flooded streets. It’s like a river right here. Pretty dangerous,” says Moore.