NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Caused Damage Between Pineville And Matthews

1/68 Matthews Storm Damage

2/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage

3/68 Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)

4/68 Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)

5/68 Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)



6/68 Settlers Landing Neighborhood Off Hwy 51 And Alexander (Steve Espin)

7/68 Uprooted Tree At Divide Golf Course, Matthews NC (Dana Holloman)

8/68 View from WCCB Charlotte at noon Thursday

9/68 Clouds rolling over Uptown Charlotte

10/68 Clouds rolling over Uptown Charlotte



11/68 Two Massive Trees Down On The 1600 Block Of Queens Rd West Charlotte (Jame Scott)

12/68 Charlotte Skyline Timelapse, February 5th Through 6th

13/68 Flooding At Carmel Country Club

14/68 A Shed At Matthews Building Supply Destroyed Alexandra Elich

15/68 McMullen Creek At Sharon View Colony Roads (Richard England)



16/68 Nations Ford Rd Between 51 And Westinghouse (Diana)

17/68 Flooding Storm Water Drains Providence Plantation (Jammie Dean)

18/68 Flooding (Kim Tichenor)

19/68 Flooding Storm Water Drains Providence Plantation (Jammie Dean)

20/68 Flooding Storm Water Drains Providence Plantation (Jammie Dean)



21/68 Tree On Car At COS Kids Daycare In Matthews (Tiffany Tarver)

22/68 Nations Ford Rd Between 51 And Westinghouse (Diana)

23/68 John Moss Lake At Kings Mountain “Worst Flooding In 30 Years” (Eddie Winecoff)

24/68 Midtown Park Walkway Flooded

25/68 Briar Creek Flooding Onto Masonic Dr



26/68 Briar Creek Flooding Onto Masonic Dr

27/68 Briar Creek at Masonic Dr and Central Ave

28/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road

29/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road

30/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road



31/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road

32/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road

33/68 Briar Creek at Masonic Dr and Central Ave

34/68 Kannapolis Storm Damage On Old Salisbury Concord Road

35/68 Car Accident On Park Road In South Charlotte



36/68 Car Accident On Park Road In South Charlotte

37/68 Car Accident on Park Road in Charlotte

38/68 Car Accident on Park Road in Charlotte

39/68 School Bus driving through flood water

40/68 Flooding at Birkdale Golf Course



41/68 Flooding at Birkdale Golf Course

42/68 Providence High School Storm Damage

43/68 Concord North Carolina Flooding

44/68 Truck In ravine

45/68 Water Rescue On I 77 In Huntersville During Severe Weather



46/68 Flooding at Birkdale Golf Course

47/68 Jeep Cleaning Debris In South Charlotte

48/68 Flooding In Drexel

49/68 Storm Damage at Olympic High School

50/68 Storm Damage at Olympic High School



51/68 Storm Damage at Olympic High School

52/68 Fallen tree lands on cars in Rock Hill, SC

53/68 Tree Down Kannapolis

54/68 Damage In Kannapolis

55/68 Flooding off Brookshire Blvd in Charlotte



56/68 Storm Damage at Olympic High School

57/68 Storm Damage at Olympic High School

58/68 Damage at Olympic High School

59/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte

60/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte



61/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte

62/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte

63/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte

64/68 Homes flooding in Conover, North Carolina

65/68 Homes flooding in Conover, North Carolina



66/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte

67/68 Tree down on Belmont Ave in Charlotte

68/68 Tree on car at Novant Health Matthews









































































































































The Latest:

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage between Pineville and Matthews Thursday afternoon.

Here is our backyard cam during storm. Lost lots of trees but could have been much worse. Glad to see our neighbors come together to help those with debris blocking their access. Way to go #ParkCrossing Posted by Jay McBride on Thursday, February 6, 2020

The tornado had a max wind speed of 95mph and covered an approximate 17 mile stretch.

National Weather Service says an EF 1 tornado struck just west of Pineville into Matthews. About a 17 mile stretch. @WCCBCharlotte — Alexandra Elich (@AlexandraWCCB) February 7, 2020

Original Post (Feb. 6th, 2020):

MATTHEWS, NC. — On Thursday afternoon WCCB crews saw large pieces of metal and debris hanging from trees and power lines, littering what’s left of Matthews Building Supply on West Matthews Street.

Just down the road at COS Kids Day Care, there were massive trees uprooted, falling on a car and one destroyed a playset. The facility went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Parents like Wilmoth Solomon rushed to pick up their kids.

“I’m just glad that hopefully everyone is safe. Thankful for all my kids are safe,” says Solomon.

Crews were cleaning up since the afternoon. Also working on fallen trees near homes and in the roads.

Dennis Moore couldn’t pick up his wife from work. Floodwaters blocked Sam Newell Road.

“I come to this and I’ve never seen nothing like it. You know flooded streets. It’s like a river right here. Pretty dangerous,” says Moore.