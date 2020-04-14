Severe Weather Kills At Least 10 People In The Carolinas, Causes Widespread Power Outages

1/15 Tree Down Near Uptown Charlotte

2/15 Euclid Avenue Tree Down In Charlotte

3/15 Royal And Morehead Street Storm Damage In Charlotte

4/15 Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

5/15 Tree Down On Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

6/15 Tree On House On Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

7/15 Man Removing Tree From House On Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

8/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 8

9/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 7

10/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 6



11/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 5

12/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 4

13/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 3

14/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage 2

15/15 Photo Credit Hounds Drive In Hounds Drive In Movie Theater Storm Damage































CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least ten people were killed in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through the southeast early Monday morning. The storms also caused widespread power outages throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy is currently working to access damage and restore power.

At Least Nine People Killed In South Carolina:

At least nine people died in South Carolina from the strong storms and tornadoes, according to emergency management officials. Five storm-related deaths were reported in Hampton County, two deaths were reported in Orangeburg County, one death was reported in Colleton County, and one death in Oconee County.

Approximately 2,500 trees were toppled during this morning’s storms, according to South Carolina emergency management officials. Roughly 70% of all roads that were closed from storm damage will be reopened tonight but 30% will remain closed.

Watch the news conference below for more information about the state’s response to the storms.

Gov. Henry McMaster News Conference On Deadly Storms And Coronavirus WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is providing updates on the deadly storms that tore through the Carolinas early Monday morning. He is also releasing new information on the state's response to the coronavirus. Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Monday, April 13, 2020

One Person Killed In North Carolina:

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a 61-year-old woman who lived in Lexington, North Carolina was killed after a tree fell on her home. It is about half an hour south of Winston-Salem and northeast of Charlotte along Interstate 85.

The sheriff’s office said a man who also was in the bedroom suffered minor injuries. The identities of the man and the woman have not been released.

Jonathan Blaes, the meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said surveys are underway to confirm that tornadoes had struck parts of the state. Those areas include Alamance County in the central part of the state and parts of the coast near Jacksonville.

The western part of North Carolina also experienced extremely heavy rain and flash flood warnings in places that include Boone.

No other deaths were immediately reported statewide. A woman in Charlotte was injured after a large tree fell on her residence.

Power Outages:

Across the Carolina there is a total of 57,081 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 36,741 and in South Carolina 20,340.

Mecklenburg County has a total of 6,731 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Alexander County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 11 p.m.

Anson County has a total of 1,558 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 1 p.m.

Burke County has a total of 12 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 1:01 p.m.

Cabarrus County has a total of 211 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 6 p.m.

Caldwell County has a total of 10 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 11 p.m.

Catawba County has a total of 13 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 3 p.m.

Cleveland County has a total of 50 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 11 p.m.

Gaston County has a total of 285 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 3 p.m.

Iredell County has a total of 5 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 11 p.m.

Lincoln County has a total of 1 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 11 p.m.

Richmond County has a total of 3,729 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 1 p.m.

Rowan County has a total of 1,309 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 6 p.m.

Stanly County has a total of 90 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 1 p.m.

Union County has a total of 1,653 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Chester County has a total of 1,008 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Chesterfield County has a total of 280 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 14 at 8 p.m.

Lancaster County has a total of 543 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

York County has a total of 1,751 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

N.C. Electric Cooperatives says they are restoring power to more than 49,000 customers.

Red Cross Assisting Families Impacted By Storms:

Severe storms early Monday morning caused flooding, mudslides, downed trees, power outages, and a tornado across the Greater Carolinas Region. The Red Cross serves 51 counties, 47 in North Carolina and 4 counties in South Carolina.

Their disaster teams have responded to more than 30 calls for assistance. As of 9:00PM Monday night, they were aiding 111 people across 17 counties including Alamance, Anson, Buncombe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Henderson, Macon, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Union, and York.

They have 40 staff and volunteers serving the community during this disaster relief operation. As a precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, their disaster responders are working virtually to provide aid to impacted families. They are minimizing in-person contact by speaking with the people we’re serving over the phone or video chat and then making arrangements for assistance if needed.

If someone has been displaced due to the storm and needs assistance, please contact 1-800-REDCROSS.