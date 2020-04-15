Is $1 Gas A Good Thing? Maybe Not.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One dollar gas could soon be coming to a pump near you. Gas prices are expected to keep falling in the coming months. As good as that sounds, it may not benefit us in the long run. Oil companies are cutting production to try to balance the market. There’s too much oil and not enough demand due to essentially world-wide stay at home orders. Simply put: when oil companies stumble, it can have a wide ripple effect across the globe.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports Anchor Zach Aldridge