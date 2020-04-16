Edge On The Clock: New Netflix Dating Show Promotes Abstinence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Netflix’s newest social experiment is too hot to handle. Literally, it’s called Too Hot to Handle and it brings ten very attractive men and women to a tropical paradise, serves them alcohol, and watches as the sparks fly. The only rule is there cannot be any sexual contact whatsoever and if they break the rule, money is deducted from the prize pot.

Plus, rapper Drake has joined the All In Challenge, that has so far raised almost $7.5 million for to provide food for kids, the elderly, and front line heroes during the pandemic.

And, Natty Light is holding a worldwide commencement on Facebook Live for the 2020 graduates. It’s for everyone over the age of 21 and will go live on may 14th at 7pm eastern.