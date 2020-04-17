Back To The Beach: Is It Too Early To Re-Open Any Beaches?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Four beaches along the North Carolina coast that have been closed because of the coronavirus crisis are re-opening Saturday.

Swimming, surfing and recreational water activity are now allowed at Atlantic beach, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores. Not everyone can enjoy the beaches; only property owners and Carteret County residents are allowed. Physical distancing is still required and gatherings of 10 or more are still banned.

