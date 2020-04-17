Enough Already: New Plans For “Tiger King” Comic Book Announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The popular Netflix docu-series Tiger King will be the subject of its very own comic book this summer. Tidal Wave Productions announced this week the 22-page comic called Infamous: Tiger King. The creators say they wanted to tell the story in a different medium, as a fun and entertaining distraction from everything going on in the world.

Plus, John Krasinski for prom king. This year, high school seniors are missing an iconic rite of passage: prom. But The Office star is stepping up to give them a virtual night to remember.

And, Taylor Swift is doing her part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. She won’t perform for a crowd again until 2021.