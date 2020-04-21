Edge On The Clock: Tom Brady Kicked Out Of Closed Tampa Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tampa mayor June Castor claims she isn’t one to gossip, but she’s spilling the tea on her new resident Tom Brady. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was recently kicked out of a closed park. The mayor says park staff was patrolling the area and when they found him exercising. Later the park account tweeted at him, saying while they can’t wait to see him, please stay inside to help flatten the curve.

Plus, athletic clothing brand Lululemon has fired one of their arts director after he shared a post on his own Instagram page of a t-shirt that many have deemed insensitive.

And, one Indonesian leader is literally trying to scare people into staying home during the coronavirus. The Sragen Regency head ordered people be jailed in supposedly haunted houses for failing to adhere to a two week stay at home order.