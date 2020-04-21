More Money On The Way To Small Business Owners; Will This Round Go Better Than The First?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. Senate has passed another bill to get money in the hands of small business owners. Under the bill, the Paycheck Protection Program will get another $310 billion. It will also give an additional $100 billion to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and for more testing. The bill now heads to the house, where it is expected to be voted on Thursday. Will this round of federal funding go any better than the first?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Reporter Alexandra Elich