WANTED: Nathaniel Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nathaniel Jackson who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Jackson, 23, is wanted for Felony Stalking, Violation of Domestic Violence Protective Order, Burning Personal Property, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Jackson was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Ashley Drive of west Charlotte, near Airport Drive, on April 20.

According to police, Jackson has been described as 5’5” and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Jackson, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.