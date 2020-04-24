Edge On The Clock: Mayor Says Men Should Do Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mayor of Osaka, Japan is facing criticism after he suggested men are better suited to grocery shop during the coronavirus crisis. He says women take too much time to look around, while men just go in and grab what they’re told, implying the risk of infection would be less likely.

Plus, NFL rookie Cee Dee Lamb’s girlfriend Crymson is all over the internet right now after cameras caught her reaching for his phone during the NFL Draft – and his reaction.

And, nothing is stopping some couples from getting married, not even coronavirus. A Utah couple found a field while on a walk, got the owner’s permission, and had family and friends drive-up for a ceremony and watch from inside their cars.