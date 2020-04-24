Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Wonders About Injecting Disinfectants To Cure Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The company that makes Lysol has issued an urgent warning to its customers saying: “Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.” It comes after President Trump wondered aloud at Thursday’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing about the possibility of injecting disinfectants to cure people of the coronavirus.

Trump tried to walk back the comments Friday, falsely saying he made them sarcastically. He clearly pitched the idea as something his health officials should look into.

