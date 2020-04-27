Airbnb To Tighten Up Cleaning Policies & Space Out Reservations Once Travel Is Allowed Again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Airbnb is implementing new cleaning standards due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next month, property owners or “hosts” must allow a minimum of 24 hours between rentals. The company says that will reduce the chance of a guest being exposed to any airborne viruses.

Airbnb has also released a new set of cleaning guidelines for the hosts to follow for every room in their home – and asking hosts to use specific cleaning products. If the hosts don’t want to comply with the cleaning protocol, they can space rentals over 72 hours.

