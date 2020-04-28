New: Charlotte Pride And Charlotte Black Pride Canceled For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Pride and Charlotte Black Pride events are canceled this year. The festivities were scheduled for July and August, but organizers say the risk this year of possibly spreading the coronavirus is too great. Charlotte Pride is one of North Carolina’s largest events of the year. Last year’s Pride drew more than 200,000 people and had an economic impact of $8 million in Charlotte.

Organizers say they’ll work to offer online activities and events in the coming weeks and months – but they know how disappointing the cancellation is.

Charlotte Pride President Daniel Valdez says, “To me, that’s the biggest thing I’m gonna miss, is seeing all the families, all the people being able to come together, to be who they are. For some folks, this is the only time of the year where they’re able to create that sense of community. And we know how much that means to so many people, and this was not a decision that was taken lightly.”

More than 300 Pride events have been canceled around the world because of the coronavirus. Charlotte Pride will return next year. Their date has already tentatively been set for the third week in August 2021.

