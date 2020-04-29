Alleged “Pistol Whipping” Assault Victim Arrested On Numerous Unrelated Charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County man who was the alleged victim of a recent assault has received multiple charges after deputies responded to a report that a woman was kidnapped.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to a camper on Loomis Street on April 28 where the female victim said Eric Harper, 46, and her began to argue around 4 p.m. and he refused to let her leave by blocking the doorway.

She tried to leave again but Harper allegedly grabbed her and slammed her to the floor and threatened her. At that time the woman told officers her dog ran from the trailer and she chased after it. She ran to the nearby residence and sent a text to a family member to pick her up.

Deputies say Harper was charged with kidnapping and communicating threats. He was arrested without incident.

After an investigation, deputies secured a search warrant for Harper’s property and vehicles at the residence. During the search deputies found drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of small plastic bags used to sell and deliver narcotics, according to deputies. Harper was also in possession of two social security cards belonging to other individuals, cash and methamphetamine.

According to deputies, he was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.

Previous Assault Incident:

According to Lincoln County Deputies, on April 26 witnesses informed officials that Nathaniel Gilbo allegedly fired shots from a pistol at a nearby house in the direction of the camper where Harper and a friend were inside talking. One of the two men challenged Gilbo to a fight on the back porch. Harper walked up to the porch and Gilbo struck him at least two times in the head with the pistol.

Harper was treated on the scene by EMS.

Gilbo was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, deputies say.