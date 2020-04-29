Would You Buy A $100 Commemorative Coronavirus Coin?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A website called White House Gift Shop is offering a commemorative coronavirus coin. It features both the President and Vice President’s names as well as slogans like “we fought the unseen enemy” and “everyday citizens did their part.” It’s selling for $100. The gift shop is privately owned and claims the money made from the coin will go to hospitals.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge