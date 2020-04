Chesterfield County Storm Damage | PHOTOS

1/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 1 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

2/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 3 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

3/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 12 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

4/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 2 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

5/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 13 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

6/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 11 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

7/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 10 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

8/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 9 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

9/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 8 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

10/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 7 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management



11/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 6 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

12/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 5 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management

13/13 Chesterfield County Storm Damage Photo 4 Photo Credit Chesterfield County Emergency Management



























Photo credit: Chesterfield County Emergency Management

JEFFERSON, S.C. — Officials with the Chesterfield County Emergency Management posted photos of storm damage that happened overnight as severe weather moved through the Carolinas.

The photos show trees down and other wind damage. Power outages were also reported throughout the Carolinas. View the Duke Energy power outage map HERE.