Pay Attention Party People: Police Watching Social Media & Cracking Down On Parties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Law enforcement in major cities like Chicago, L.A., and New York are cracking down on people who are still having large parties. We told you about a Chicago house party earlier this week, where more than a thousand people gathered and some were live-streaming. Police are monitoring social media accounts, live streams and trends and are prepared to show up and issue citations.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson