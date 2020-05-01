Deputies: Concord Man Dies After Driving Around Barricaded Road Into Flood Waters

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Concord man has died after his vehicle got trapped in floodwaters in Cabarrus County, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man drove past a barricade that was set up due to the road being flooded.

The incident happened near the intersection of Miami Church Road and Barrier-Georgeville Road shortly after 3pm on April 30th.

First responders say they found a silver Mercedes-Benz in the flood waters of Dutch-Buffalo Creek.

Due to the swiftness of the water, emergency personnel were unable to pull the vehicle from the water before it became completely submerged, according to a news release.

At 5:24pm, rescue crews were able to recover the body Roger Armistead, 82, from the vehicle.