Father Faces Charges After Pulling Knife On Jogger Not Wearing A Mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Stress over the virus is stoking threats of violence. A 43-year-old Massachusetts father is charged after allegedly pulling a knife on a jogger and telling him to get on the other side of the street because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Police say Michael Nichols and his two young children were walking on a sidewalk on April 20 when the jogger got within about 30 feet of his family. The jogger says Nichols pulled out a knife and ordered him to cross the street. Nichols now faces felony assault charges.

