Carolina Panthers Release 2020 Schedule

Panthers.com,

(CarolinaPanthers.com) — The Panthers will begin and end their 2020 regular-season schedule at home for the second straight year, opening up against the Raiders and closing with the division-rival Saints.

There was speculation the NFL would front-load the schedule with non-conference matchups and place most divisional contests toward the end of the year as a contingency plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not the case. The Panthers have just one divisional matchup in the season’s final six weeks.

Carolina will begin taking on the NFC South in Week 2, heading to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers and new quarterback Tom Brady. The Panthers will be done with their divisional road matchups by the end of October, playing at Atlanta in Week 5 and at New Orleans in Week 7.

