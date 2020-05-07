Carolina Panthers Release 2020 Schedule

(CarolinaPanthers.com) — The Panthers will begin and end their 2020 regular-season schedule at home for the second straight year, opening up against the Raiders and closing with the division-rival Saints.
There was speculation the NFL would front-load the schedule with non-conference matchups and place most divisional contests toward the end of the year as a contingency plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not the case. The Panthers have just one divisional matchup in the season’s final six weeks.