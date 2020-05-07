Will We Soon Be Wearing Pandemic Prevention Patches?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Researchers say a new device may be able to detect early signs of the coronavirus. You put the wireless patch on your throat and it monitors coughing or breathing issues. You have to charge the patch each day. During that time, the data is uploaded to an iPad and sent to a HIPAA-compliant cloud. Researchers analyze the info, then pass in on to medical providers.

