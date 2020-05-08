Edge On The Clock: Frontier Decides To Not Charge Customers $39 To Keep Middle Seat Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Frontier Airlines is dropping its plan to charge customers $39 to keep the middle seat open on flights. Lawmakers criticized the airline for trying to profit off the coronavirus crisis. CEO Barry Biffle says that wasn’t the intention and that Frontier just wanted to give customers more space.

Plus, for years, Google has prided itself on offering extensive employee perks like on-site massage therapists and free gourmet cafeterias. But now it’s being reported by CNBC that the tech giant is no longer allowing employees working from home to expense food or fitness costs.

And, actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sounding off on Elon Musk and singer Grimes’ baby’s name.