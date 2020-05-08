Some States Using House Arrest Tracking Equipment For COVID-19 Monitoring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Quarantine may feel like being under house arrest for some people. Now some states are using actual house arrest tracking equipment to keep coronavirus carriers inside. But a mass roll-out is not likely.

Here’s an example why from the New York Post: Hawaiian officials considered using ankle bracelets or smartphone apps to track arriving air passengers who were supposed to quarantine. It never happened because the state’s attorney general said it could violate people’s rights and freedoms.

This episode’s panel includes:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson