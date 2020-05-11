Twitter To Start Labeling Misleading Information About COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Twitter says it will start labeling information about COVID-19 it deems misleading. The social networking service says it will use labels or warnings for coronavirus-related tweets it classifies in three categories. They include: misleading information, disputed claims and unverified claims. The labels will be added to new messages and to ones sent earlier. Twitter says the labels will link users to trusted information about the pandemic.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson