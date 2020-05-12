The War Against COVID-19: Creating An Army of Contact Tracers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Contact tracers are needed in the fight against coronavirus. And now, Johns Hopkins University has launched a free, online course to teach people exactly how to do it. Contact tracers track down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus so they can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

The Johns Hopkins course is five hours, and it’s required for the thousands of contact tracers that New York is hiring, but it’s also available to anyone who’s interested. The course is offered by the university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. New York state is hiring up to 17,000 contact tracers. Johns Hopkins estimates that the US will need at least 100,000 contact tracers in order to safely re-open.

