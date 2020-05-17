Messy Start to Workweek

The sunny skies continued for the second half of the weekend, but things could get downright messy for the weekdays ahead. While newly formed Tropical Storm Arthur will not directly impact the western Carolinas, it will pull a non-tropical system closer to us that could dump a month’s worth of rain in a very short time period. We’re keeping a close eye on Monday’s weather, as some strong storms could roll in overnight into Tuesday. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Breezy. Low: 66°. Wind: E 5-15.

Monday: Cloudy. PM storms. High: 78°. Wind: E 5-15.

Monday Night: Storms, heavy at times. Low: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday: Clouds and showers. High: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10.