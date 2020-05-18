South Korean Soccer Team Uses Sex Dolls to Fill Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Korean soccer team is apologizing after filling its stadium seats with sex dolls. The club says it was a victim of a mix-up insisting it had checked with the supplier and made sure the dolls were not intended for sexual use. The team writing on Instagram, “We are deeply sorry.” Not everyone was convinced… one twitter user writing, “How could the dolls go through the process of being shipped, dressed, and placed in the stands with nobody questioning them?”